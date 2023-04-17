Constant TMO checks frustrate Byrne

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach Mick Byrne says the constant checks by the referee and television match official hampered the momentum of the game during their 28-43 loss to the Brumbies in their Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific clash over the weekend.

Byrne says key moments of their build up play were disrupted which is really frustrating.

He has pointed out that, far from enhancing the game, the constant checks have slowed it down, making it difficult for his team to build up any momentum.

“I just thought it slowed the game down really that’s all, probably frustrating me at the time to see we were on a roll we had momentum we were going forward and then suddenly the game stops and we are standing around for 5 minutes, that probably frustrated me probably then anything.”

Byrne says it’s deeply unfair to have their hard work and dedication undermined by what feels like an intentional attempt to disrupt their play.

He says that these constant checks were something that World Rugby wanted to get rid of.

However, the Fijian Drua coach says the team has turned their focus towards table leaders the Chiefs, which is expected to be a tough clash.

They play the Chiefs this Friday in New Zealand at 7:05pm.

You can watch the match LIVE on FBC Sports HD channel.