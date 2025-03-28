Byrne dismisses social media critics, stands by expert guidance

Mick Byrne

FIJI Water Flying Fijians coach Mick Byrne has dismissed social media opinions, stating that while critics and speculative team lineups may flood online platforms, his focus remains on making decisions guided by those on the ground.

When asked if he considers outside advice, particularly on players to watch and potential Flying Fijians, Byrne made it clear that his selections are based on expert input, not online chatter.

He acknowledges that while social media critics may have their say, their ultimate goal aligns with his to see the best players represent the nation.

“Social media has a lot of opinion out there and that’s what it is about and it’s a growing part of the world but at this stage everyone is entitled to their opinion and for us, we will be working really closely with the people on the ground and people that are most closely associated with the players.”

The former Fijian Drua coach says he is currently in talking stages with about 80 players for the upcoming Tests.

He will name his squad about three weeks before the Wallabies host Fiji in Newcastle on July 6.

