Bucalevu remains firm in Raluve outing

Bucalevu Secondary School is all set to take on Lomary Secondary in their Raluve quarterfinal encounter today.

The north-based school has been diligently preparing for this day, and the players are ready to give their best.

Team captain Kuini Kamikamica says they are counting on their defense to be in top form, as their opponents are very strong individuals.

“We are coming and we are very excited with the team to face Lomary, and our target is to achieve our goal”.

She adds that they are hopeful to make it to the final two and calls on all Vanua Levu natives to turn out in numbers to support their northern teams.

Bucalevu Secondary will face Dawasamu at 11 am today at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva. Locals can watch this game live on the FBC Sports channel.