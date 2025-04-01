Sugarcane farmers focus on growth and innovation

Sugarcane farmers in the Northern Division remain steadfast in their dedication to the industry, undeterred by the recent low cane payment.

Instead of losing hope, they are determined to increase supply to the mill and enhance productivity in the upcoming season.

Farmers acknowledge that while the recent payment of $12 was lower due to processing factors, payments have improved over the years.

They view this as an opportunity to refine their practices and contribute to a stronger industry.

Korotari farmer Satish Chand believes that government incentives have played a crucial role in supporting growers, particularly after years of declining production as younger generations sought alternative career paths.

“The young generation I don’t think they’ll fall into this after this generation goes down. If you go to every individual home, every nuclear family and extended family will go to you; you’ll hardly find any youngster coming down. He is finding a new white-collar job; either he’s moving to greener pastures or he’s migrating or planning to migrate.”

He emphasizes the importance of a renewed commitment to farming.

With determination and resilience, sugarcane farmers in the North are optimistic about the future.

They are embracing strategies to improve efficiency, enhance yields, and ensure that the sugar industry remains a vital pillar of the economy.

