Drua women learn from previous Reds match

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women’s team is heading into the Super W semifinals this week, drawing on lessons learned from their previous match against the Queensland Reds.

The Drua Women lost to the Reds 22-19 three weeks ago at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Fijian Drua Women’s Assistant Coach Apenisa Nasilasila says the coaching panel has discussed the previous game with the girls and have strategized ways to counter the Reds.

Article continues after advertisement

Nasilasila added that after a week off following their game against the Force, the team has regrouped and resumed training for this important week.

He says The team has been briefed on the significance of the week, and they are preparing thoroughly for the match in Brisbane.

The Queensland Reds Women will host the Fijian Drua Women at 3:05 pm at Ballymore Stadium in Brisbane.

The second semifinal will see the NSW Waratahs Women take on Western Force at 5:05 pm.

Fans can watch live coverage of these matches on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.