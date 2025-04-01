Hospital probes patient fall

An investigation is underway at Labasa Hospital after a patient allegedly fell off a gurney last Friday.

The alleged incident took place outside Extra Supermarket as the patient was being transferred from Zens Clinic to an ambulance.

CCTV footage shared on social media shows that the front wheel of the gurney suddenly folded, causing the patient to fall.

Labasa hospital.

In the footage, a relative is seen opening the back of the ambulance while a nurse was still walking toward the patient when both front wheels collapsed.

Normally, this type of folding happens when the gurney is being placed inside the ambulance.

The patient fell headfirst onto the concrete ground.

FBC News has confirmed the patient is still being treated at Labasa Hospital and the investigation is ongoing.

We have also reached out to the Health Ministry for comments and we are awaiting a response.

