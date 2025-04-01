Peer educator calls for open HIV testing

Many people in the iTaukei community confuse HIV/AIDS symptoms with other common local illnesses such as “Bo ni Uvi” or “Kalounidraki.’’

This, according to Lakeba Peer Educator Litia Moce, leads some to rely on traditional herbal remedies instead of seeking proper medical treatment.

She has reiterated the need to get tested at medical facilities to accurately understand one’s health status.

Moce states that early testing and diagnosis can improve treatment outcomes and prevent the further spread of HIV and other STIs.

During an awareness program in Lomaji in Matuku, Lau Moce spoke about the importance of that diagnosis, which allows for quicker medical intervention.

This she said, would also enhance health outcomes.

Moce urged community members to prioritize regular health check-ups, especially if they experience symptoms that may be misidentified as common illnesses.

She also stressed the importance of HIV/AIDS education in dispelling myths and developing a culture of open testing.

The community outreach team had previously conducted outreach efforts in the island’s Yaroi village.

