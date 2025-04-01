Pacific Nations to tackle key gaps at CEDAW convention

There are many gaps in implementing the provisions of the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW).

This has been highlighted by Regional Representative of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Heike Alefsen.

Alefsen pointed out that enforcement and awareness gaps, along with delays in reporting, are key challenges that will be discussed at the first-ever Pacific Technical Cooperation Session of the UN CEDAW Committee.

Article continues after advertisement

The session will be held in Suva next week, marking the first time it will take place outside of Geneva.

“We have implementation and enforcement gaps. Even though most countries in the Pacific have ratified, there are still gaps with ensuring that these provisions of the committee’s convention have actually been applied.”

She adds that the majority of the women are aware of the provisions existent, but are not particularly aware of their rights, how and when to utilize it.

Alefsen notes that delays in filing a report remain a concern as it affects the timely review of these frameworks that address the unique challenges faced by women.

Pacific Community’s Principal Strategic Lead for Women and Girls, Mereseini Rakuita, emphasizes that addressing the unique challenges faced by women requires a collective effort.

“Achieving gender equality is not the business of governments alone. It is something that needs to be addressed by all sectors of our Pacific economies. That includes, of course, crop agencies, our civil society organizations, academia, development partners, individuals, and this is what we hope to capture next week.”

With the Pacific region taking center stage in these discussions, the committee aims to extend its support to other pacific islands yet to ratify CEDAW.

As of now, Fiji, Solomon Islands and Tuvalu are expected to table their reports next week, according to questions posed by the CEDAW committee.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.