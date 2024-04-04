Brumbies are good says Rauluni

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women’s side has been keeping close tabs on their next opponent, Brumbies in the Super W competition.

Head coach, Mosese Rauluni says the Drua will have to be on their toes as they cannot underestimate the Brumbies.

He adds that Brumbies is really good with their set-pieces and they are wary of it.

“I think their set-pieces—they are like the western Force team—are really good in the their set-piece, and they got a very good catch and pass skill and also very good in their long range passes.”

Despite this, the Fijian Drua Women determined to hold the Brumbies and another game away win to the bag.

The Fijian Drua Women will take on the Brumbies at 6.05pm on Saturday and you can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.