Bittersweet try for Rotuisolia

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua lock forward Leone Rotuisolia dedicated his try last week against the Blues to a family member who recently passed away.

The 27-year-old, who scored the only try for the Drua in the 34-10 defeat says it was a bittersweet moment for him, but he did not let it get to him emotionally as he focused on his job on the field.

“It wasn’t recently something special I just put my head down and went for the line, but it was very special to get our team on the board and get us started.”

Rotuisolia says the team has learned from its weaknesses against the Blues, particularly in their set pieces and will be out to improve their performance from this week.

The Fijian Drua will take on the Moana Pasifika at 6pm on Saturday at AAMI Park in Melbourne in this week’s Super Round.

In other round two games in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific, the Blues meet the Highlanders at 7 pm on Friday while the Melbourne Rebels will take on the Western Force at 9:10pm.

On Saturday, the Crusaders meet the Waratahs at 8:35pm while on Sunday, the Chiefs battle the Brumbies at 3pm and the Hurricanes take on the Reds at 5:30pm.

You can watch the Drua versus Moana Pasifika match live on FBC Sports HD Channel.