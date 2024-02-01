Big test for Taveuni and Kadavu in round one

The two new provincial rugby teams, Kadavu and Taveuni, will start their Vodafone Vanua Championship campaign against Navosa and Ra respectively.

Kadavu faces Navosa at Vatureba Park while Ra hosts Taveuni at the Ra Sports Ground on the 24th of this month.

Ra and Kadavu are returning after a lapse of more than two decades.

The Fiji Rugby Football Union Trust Board asserts the inclusion of these two unions will add more excitement to the competition.

Fiji Rugby’s General Manager of Operations, Sale Sorovaki, says that both unions have already produced competitive teams in local 7s and 15s competitions sanctioned by FRU.

The Fiji Rugby Provincial Competition is set to start at the end of this month.