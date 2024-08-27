Ben Volavola joins Leicester

Ben Volavola

Former Flying Fijians fly half, Ben Volavola, will feature in the Premiership rugby competition in England for a season.

This after Volavola sealed a one-year deal with Leicester Tigers.

The 33-year-old joins the Tigers after seven seasons in France across four clubs, most recently at Agen.

Volavola has played 38 times for Fiji, including in two World Cups and scored 239 points.

The Tokatoka man from Tailevu can operate at fly-half and full-back and will link up with new Leicester head coach Michael Cheika.

Volavola worked with Cheika at the Waratahs.

Cheika says Volavola’s experience at international level is invaluable.