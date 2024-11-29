Australia's Suaalii fit to line up against Ireland

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii [Source: Reuters]

Australia’s exciting new centre Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii has recovered from injury to be included in the team to play Ireland in Dublin in the last match of their November tour.

Suaalii lasted 30 minutes of Saturday’s 27-13 loss to Scotland at Murrayfield before a tackle left him clutching his wrist but has been cleared to face the Six Nations champions.

The rugby league convert debuted on the November tour of the home nations and there are high hopes he could be a major factor for the Wallabies when the British & Irish Lions tour next year.

Australia have brought back props James Slipper and Taniela Tupou for the Ireland clash while lock Nick Frost returns after an illness which ruled him out of the Scotland test.

Fraser McReight is the other change in the pack as he takes over from Carlo Tizzano on the side of the scrum.

The only other change to the team, which was named on Thursday, is among the backs and sees speedster Max Jorgensen starting on the left wing in place of last weekend’s debutant Harry Potter, who drops to the bench.

Also among the replacements is Tane Edmed, who if he plays will become the 19th Australia debutant selected since coach Joe Schmidt took over at the start of this year.

The flyhalf was previously at the New South Wales Waratahs but this year been playing in New Zealand.

Australia opened their four-test schedule against the home nations with victories over England and Wales but their hopes of a Grand Slam ended at Murrayfield on Sunday.

Team:

15-Tom Wright, 14-Andrew Kellaway, 13-Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, 12-Len Ikitau, 11-Max Jorgensen, 10-Noah Lolesio, 9-Jake Gordon, 8-Harry Wilson (capt.), 7-Fraser McReight, 6-Rob Valetini, 5-Will Skelton, 5-Jeremy Williams, 4-Nick Frost, 3-Taniela Tupou, 2-Brandon Paenga-Amosa, 1-James Slipper