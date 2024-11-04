Army receives another boost for Sukuna Bowl campaign

The Army’s 2024 Sukuna Bowl campaign has received another fresh boost with an $8,000 sponsorship from Subrail Furniture.

This contribution comes as the military team continues its preparations for the highly anticipated annual tournament against the police force, set to take place later this week.

Subrail Furniture’s Marketing Manager, Jashwindar Singh, expressed the company’s pride in supporting an event that he says represents “more than just a game” and brings communities together.

“This event is a celebration of our community spirit, resilience, and shared heritage. Contributing to something that unites and inspires so many people is deeply meaningful to me and to us as a whole.”

Singh added that supporting the Sukuna Bowl holds special significance, as it not only uplifts the teams but also strengthens the sense of unity within the community.

The sponsorship from Subrail Furniture is one of several contributions received by the Army this year, adding momentum as they approach the tournament’s pinnacle event—the rugby match on Saturday, a key moment in this longstanding rivalry.