Army ready for the challenge

The Army rugby team has undergone extensive preparation, including an intensive training camp at the naval base in Togalevu, as they gear up for this year’s Vodafone Sukuna Bowl.

According to Sukuna Bowl Committee Chair Lieutenant Colonel Jeremaia Waqanisau, the army squad is highly prepared for Saturday’s much-anticipated rugby showdown against police, a game considered the highlight of the annual tournament.

With over a month of rigorous training under their belts, army players are set to bring their best to the field.

“The army rugby team, of course, would have undergone meticulous preparation. They’ve been training at camp in Togalevu for the past few weeks, and yes, they are up to the challenge. We’re looking forward to the competition on Saturday.”

The annual Sukuna Bowl event, which dates back to 1951, kicks off today with cricket and boxing, setting the stage for a week of intense competition between the armed forces.

Both camps, packed with athletes who’ve competed at national levels, are expected to deliver quality competition across all sports.

The week will culminate with Saturday’s rugby match—the centrepiece of this longstanding rivalry.

You can watch the Army and Police clash on Saturday on FBC Sports.