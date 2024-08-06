Another Rauluni shines

[Source: Rugby Xplorer]

Fourteen-year-old Eli Rauluni is on track to represent the state of Queensland after being picked in the state’s Under 15s rugby training squad.

In a statement by the Reds Media Unit, it says the 14-year-old is a fast and elusive centre and excelling for Nudgee College at his age level.

He is the son of former Queensland Reds halfback Jacob Rauluni, who debuted for the Reds in 1996 and went on to have a distinguished Test career for Fiji.

Young Eli has a proud heritage with his late grandfather Taito moving to Australia in the mid-1970s to play for Queensland before establishing his life in Brisbane.

The 35-strong Under-15s squad has been selected to prepare for two games against their NSW counterparts at Ballymore on the 6th of October and in Sydney on the 12th of October.

The team will be coached by Sean Graham and Jack Hawksley.

Also included is Nudgee College flyhalf-fullback Chilli Tonelli-Smith, the son of former Wallaby Brian Smith.

The selection of the Under-15s is the start of a strong rollout of the best young rugby talent in Queensland with the Under-14 and Under-16 Emerging Reds Cup squads to be announced shortly.