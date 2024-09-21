All Blacks hang on to retain Bledisloe Cup despite fierce Wallabies effort

Sevu Reece on attack for the All Blacks against Wallabies [Source: All Blacks/Facebook]

The All Blacks have hung on for a 31-28 win over a fast finishing Wallabies at Accor Stadium.

The Kiwis looked to be running away with the game when they took a 21-0 lead after 15 minutes.

But the Wallabies refused to die wondering and hit back twice before the break to be down 28-14 at half-time.

Article continues after advertisement

The hosts continued to mount pressure and multiple cards to the Kiwis offered the chance for a late charge.

Tries to Hunter Paisami and Tom Wright gave Australia hope in the final minute but the All Blacks held their nerve and got the turnover to seal the win.

The All Blacks raced away with the game early in a stunning display of attacking Rugby.

It began in the second minute with Will Jordan, moved to fullback after illness ruled out Beauden Barrett, burst through a gap and dived over.

Six minutes later, Rieko Ioane dived over untouched after scrum-half Cortez Ratima spied some space.

It was 21-0 now when Caleb Clarke dived over in the corner to silence the Accor Stadium crowd.

The Wallabies were left to pick up the pieces and eventually delivered a picture-perfect set play off a lineout for the opener.

Rob Valetini put Nic White into space before finding Fraser McReight on the inside as the flanker raced away for Australia’s first points.

A 22-22 from the flanker had Australia back on the attack but a handling mistake presented the opportunity for Sevu Reeve to find Ardie Savea for an easy try.

Matt Faessler got Australia back in the contest towards the end of the first half as he dived over from close.

Jordie Barrett looked to have extended the All Blacks 28-14 lead at the break before a knock-on in the build up brought it back.

The Kiwis extended their advantage early with a Damian McKenzie penalty as Slipper entered the field in the 50th minute to etch himself in the records books.

The All Blacks went the length of the field for yet another disallowed try when Will Jordan’s pass inside to Cortez Ratima, who raced away for the five pointer, was clearly forward.

It allowed the Wallabies to stay in the fight and mount a late charge.

The impact of Lukhan Salakaia-Loto changed the game as he burst away, setting up Hunter Paisami to cross with 15 minutes to go.

The Aussies were mounting pressure and forced the All Blacks down to 13 when Anton Lienert-Brown and Caleb Clarke went to the bin for repeated infringements and a deliberate knock on.

The Wallabies were full of running but yet to deliver the killer blow as the All Blacks survived multiple late attacks on their line.

Tom Wright gave the Australians hope late with a try in the final minutes.

However, Hunter Paisami was held up from the resulting kickoff and the Kiwis survived with the Bledisloe Cup.