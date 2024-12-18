Activities to bring out the best in Drua

[Source: Supplied]

TeamUp Fiji Managing Director, Stu Robertson who is also in Kadavu with the Fijian Drua conducting team-building activities says it’s an amazing environment to come into and be a part of.

He says they’re glad to bring their range of innovative team-building events to help strengthen relationships and team culture ahead of the 2025 Super Rugby Pacific season.

One of the activities for the squad was building cardboard rafts, where players were split into groups to design and develop their own, before testing them with a race in the sea.

“All of our team events are designed to foster positive relationships so it’s helping them with things like planning, communication, time management, and organization and these are things transferable to the rugby field so we hope that these events will give them an experience which may be a little different to what they do at training but it also builds those relationships to take onto the field.”



[Source: Supplied]

Robertson says the Drua have brought an amazing attitude to Kadavu and enjoying the opportunity to be doing something different.

Positive experiences he says are expected to be taken out from these team-building activities.