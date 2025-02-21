32 teams battle for supremacy at Tabadamu

[File Photo]

The stage is set for an electrifying showdown as 32 teams gear up for the 4th Fiji Bitter Tabadamu 7s series, which kicks off today at Thompson Park in Navua.

With last year’s champions absent from the competition, the title is up for grabs, promising intense rivalries and high-stakes rugby action.

Teams from across Fiji, including powerhouses from Vanua Levu and the western division, have converged with one goal in mind—lifting the coveted trophy.

Article continues after advertisement

This year’s tournament is expected to showcase raw talent, blistering pace and tactical brilliance, with emerging sides eager to prove their mettle against established sevens giants from the local scene.

According to organizers, fans can expect thrilling encounters, dramatic upsets and individual brilliance as teams battle for supremacy on the road to rugby glory.

The two-day tournament starts at 8am and you can catch all the LIVE and Exclusive action on FBC 2.

Click Here for Viti Plus Link