Western Maroons braces for PNG champs

Fiji National Rugby League chief executive, Don Natabe [right] receives the donation from Fiji National Sports Commission Chief Executive Peter Mazey,

Fiji’s Western State Maroons will host Papua New Guinea champion Hela Wigman in the Melanesian Cup which returns after two years.

In a much anticipated clash at Churchil Park, the Kaiviti Silktails will face Canterbury Bulldogs for their opening season match in a curtain raiser on the same day.

Fiji National Rugby League chief executive, Don Natabe says as traditional rivals, Fiji and Papua New Guinea continues to strengthen bilateral ties and promote the sport across the region.

Article continues after advertisement

The Fiji Sports Commission donated a sum of $104,000 to FNRL for the event on Saturday.

“Traditional rivalries of rugby league in the pacific region, Fiji and PNG continues to strengthen our bilateral ties and promote the sport across the region especially in the absence of an international rolling calendar we’re proud and very thankful for the Fijian governments support.”

Fiji National Sports Commission Chief Executive, Peter Mazey says they will continue to support the development of rugby league in the region and the Melanesian Cup is one way grassroots rugby league is promoted.

The Melanesian Cup will be held next Saturday in Lautoka.

Silktails will face Bulldogs in their first Ron Massey Cup match at 12pm before Western Maroons take on Hela Wigmen at 3pm.