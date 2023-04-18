Two match ban for Kamikamica

Fiji Bati forward Tui Kamikamica

Fiji Bati forward Tui Kamikamica will miss the ANZAC Day NRL clash after the Melbourne Storm prop entered an early guilty plea.

The Taveuni man copped a Dangerous Contact charge on Manly’s Daly Cherry-Evans in their round seven clash last weekend.

Kamikamica copped a two-game ban and will miss round eight against the Warriors and round 10 against the Rabbitohs.

The Storm have a bye in Round 9.

Kamikamica’s teammates Justin Olam and back-rower Trent Loiero accepted monetary fines for offences committed against Manly.

Roosters hooker Brandon Smith entered an early guilty plea for a Grade 1 Careless High Tackle and received a $3000 fine.