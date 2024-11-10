Three Bulikula’s for Golden Boot Award

[Source: Fiji Bulikula/Facebook]]

Three members of our national women’s rugby league team, the Fiji Bulikula have been nominated for the NRLW Golden Boot Award.

Captain Talei Holmes, Cassie Staples and Vitalina Naikore’s impressive try scoring during the season has earned them a spot for the coveted award.

Meanwhile, Holmes and her squad are currently preparing for a second chance at qualifying for the 2026 Rugby League World Cup.

Article continues after advertisement

The side lost to Fetu Samoa 16-14 in their first qualifier.

As the Pacific representative in the 2025 World Series, they will face teams from Ireland (Europe), Nigeria (Africa), and the winner of the Americas qualifier—Canada, Jamaica, or the USA.

Their World Cup spot will be determined by the outcome of this competition.

Meanwhile, the Jillaroos and Kiwi Ferns will meet in the women’s Pacific Championship final at 2.50pm.

Kiwis will meet the PNG Kumuls in the men’s final at 7.20pm.

You can catch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.