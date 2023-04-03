Tavua to host FSSRL national quarters

[Source: FSSRL/ Facebook]

The Fiji Secondary School Rugby League has confirmed the date and venue of this year’s national quarter-finals.

It will be held next Saturday at Garvey Park in Tavua.

Both the South/Eastern and Western divisions are on course with their competitions as their top two teams from three major grades gear up for their final showdown.

The semi-finalists from both divisions have automatically qualified to the national quarters.

Looking at the south-east division finals that will take place on Saturday, in the Under-15 grade, Lelean Bati takes on QVS Knights, Nasinu Panthers to battle MGM Dragons in U17 while RKS Eels takes on Naitasiri Warriors in the U19 category.

Games will be played at the St Marcellin Primary School ground in Vatuwaqa.