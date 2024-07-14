Rugby League

Su'A stands tall as Dragons put Broncos title hopes to sword

NRL

July 14, 2024 5:41 am

[Source: NRL]

Jaydn Su’A sent a message to Maroons coach Billy Slater over his Origin axing as the Dragons hung on to down the Broncos 30-26 and leave their premiership hopes in tatters.

Su’A, who was a surprise omission from the Queensland side for Wednesday night’s Origin decider scored a crucial first half try and produced eight tackle breaks in 16 runs totalling 167 metres.

The win lifts St George Illawarra into the top eight, while the Broncos languish in 13th spot after six consecutive defeats – a losing streak from which no team has recovered to win the premiership.

Dragons winger Christian Tuipulotu, replacing Blues star Zac Lomax, scored a hat-trick of tries, with his first coming after just seven minutes after a long pass by five-eighth Kyle Flanagan and quick hands from Moses Suli.

Billy Walters put the Broncos ahead for the only time in the match when he ducked over from dummy half in the 13th minute but a professional foul by Kotoni Staggs enabled Flanagan to level the scores through a penalty goal.

The Dragons did not score again until Staggs was due to return from the sin bin when Suli shrugged off Jordan Riki to score in the 25th minute and Tuipulotu crossed for his second try five minutes later.

Su’A then gave the visitors a commanding 22-6 lead at halftime when he caught a kick, fumbled by Brisbane fullback Tristan Sailor, and charged over to score in the 34rd minute.

When Tuipulotu crossed for his hat-trick four minutes into the second half the game looked as good as over but star Brisbane playmaker Ezra Mam inspired a late comeback when he bounced his way over for a 55th minute try.

When Staggs scored in the 64th minute the 34,224 Suncorp Stadium crowd were set for a grandstand finish but a late tackle by the Broncos centre on Flanagan enabled the Dragons playmaker to kick another penalty goal.

However, a Blake Mozer try from dummy half and a determined run by Staggs to score in the 78th minute reduced St George Illawarra’s lead to 30-26 but they managed to hang on.

