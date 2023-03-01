Blake, Sivo, RCG in action tomorrow

Three Fijians have been named in the Eels starting line-up including Waqa Blake, Maika Sivo, and former Fiji Bati rep Reagan Campbell-Gillard.

Round one of the NRL starts tomorrow with the Eels and the Storm opening the competition.

Isaac Lumelume is listed on the reserves.

Fijian forward Tui Kamikamica who is nursing a tendon injury in his foot will not be in action for the Storm.

He suffered the injury during the pre-game warm-up against the Warriors in Christchurch.

He is expected to be sidelined until rounds four to five.

Tomorrow’s match will kick-off at 9pm.