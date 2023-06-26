Silktails target win on the road

The Kaiviti Silktails has yet to win an away game this season in the Ron Massey Cup.

Despite winning their fourth consecutive match at home in round 13 on the weekend, the side is determined to get a win on the road.

Captain Rusiate Baleitamavua says they’ll celebrate the win but they need to get more.

“It’s history for this club, first four wins we did as a club, effort to the boys for giving it their all and also credit to the coach and management for implying the game plan for this game.”

The Silktails play Hills Bulls on Sunday at Crestwood Reserve in Australia.