Silktails S&C Coach proud of former players

[File Photo]

Fiji Airways Kaiviti Silktails Strength & Conditioning coach Vanavasa Niuqila says there was a sense of pride seeing their former players continue their sporting careers abroad.

Niuqila recently returned from a week-long NRL Workshop in Sydney with the Sydney Roosters.

He adds he is thrilled to see the talent they developed excelling overseas.

Article continues after advertisement

“They have really done a good job there and it has encouraged me to work hard on my job in order for me to build these boys – these Kaiviti Silktails boys in order for them to – in the case they have a chance to play for that competition, the Sydney Roosters so they can make us proud and I am happy for their performance that side.”



[Source: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club/ Facebook]

Niuqila strongly acknowledges their role in former players’ success overseas.



[Source: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club/ Facebook]

Meanwhile, the Kaiviti Silktails are preparing for their first trial match scheduled for the next two weeks.

They will then face the West Tigers in their first match in the Jersey Flegg Cup on the 9th of March.