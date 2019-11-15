Home

Rugby League

SBW expected to receive full Toronto Wolfpack salary

foxsports.com.au
September 20, 2020 12:14 pm

Sonny Bill Williams is set to pocket $1million for every game he played with Super League side Toronto Wolfpack.

The 35-year-old agreed to a two-year $10million deal with the Canadian side late last year after spending the last few years in rugby union.

But following their promotion to the Super League the COVID-19 shutdown plunged the future of the club into jeopardy.

Now the Wolfpack are set for a change of ownership and that new group has agreed to pay the outstanding liabilities – including players’ wages – if they are re-admitted to the competition for 2021.

That would mean Williams, who played just five games for the club, would be paid his $5million.

