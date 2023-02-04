Roosters pair ruled out for Maori

[Source: NRL]
A blow for Maori as Roosters pair Joseph Manu and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves have been ruled out of the Harvey Norman All-Stars clash next week.
Injuries are sidelining the two players and there are doubts the pair won’t be available for round one of the NRL.
Manu suffered a facial fracture during a team trip to Queenstown last week according to the club while Waerea-Hargreaves has a back and hamstring issue.
The All-Stars clash is scheduled for next Saturday.
