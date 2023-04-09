RKS wins U19, Ba Pro rules in the West

[Source: Fiji Secondary School Rugby League-FSSRL/ Facebook]

Ratu Kadavulevu School clinched the Vodafone Trophy Fiji Secondary School South Eastern Zone Under-19 title.

The side edged Naitasiri Warriors 16-15 in a highly competitive final at St Marcellin Primary School ground in Vatuwaqa yesterday.

Both sides have commenced to the national quarter-finals which will be played next Saturday at Garvey Park in Tavua.

In the U17, MGM Dragons created history, winning the title in just its debut year.

The side defeated Nasinu Panthers 12-6.

Lelean Bati took out QVS Knights 12-10 in the U15 grade.

Ba Pro Dragons dominated with a clean-sweep in all three grades of the Western FSSRL.