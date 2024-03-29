Reynolds all class as Broncos dish up a derby dazzler

[Source: NRL]

A masterful kicking display by Adam Reynolds and a herculean performance from Carl Webb medalist Pat Carrigan inspired the Broncos to a 38-12 win over the Cowboys at Suncorp Stadium on Friday night.

Heading into the Queensland derby as the NRL’s only unbeaten team, the Cowboys were their own worst enemies with 17 errors cruelling their chances.

The Broncos exploded out of the blocks with a try to Billy Walters out of dummy half just three minutes into the game.

Four minutes later the Broncos kicked out to 8-0 when Reynolds landed a penalty goal after Murray Taulagi spilled a bomb and Val Holmes picked the ball up in an offside position.

A towering Reynolds bomb in the 13th minute was spilled by Scott Drinkwater and the Broncos feasted on the scraps to send Jesse Arthars over in the corner for a 14-0 lead.

The Cowboys steadied the ship in the 16th minute when Murray Taulagi found space on the right wing and sent a pinpoint kick back inside for Val Holmes to regather and score.

Midway through the half the home side were in again when Reynolds sent a perfectly weighted grubber into the in goal for Kotoni Staggs to follow through and score.

Down 18-6 the Cowboys came up with their fourth error of the night through Griffin Neame to invite the Broncos into the red zone and Tristan Sailor earned a repeat set with a neat grubber but the visitors were able to get the ball back on a short dropout.

Come the 32nd minute and the Cowboys hit back when Drinkwater sliced into the clear, put a sizzling sidestep on Sailor and defied a last-ditch Ezra Mam tackle to cross in the corner. Holmes’ sideline conversion made it 18-12.

An offside penalty against Reece Robson in the 36th minute gifted the Broncos two points to make it 20-12 before Kyle Feldt put down a towering Reynolds bomb and Selwyn Cobbo picked up the loose ball and dived over but replays showed he had knocked on before grounding it.

The Cowboys opened the second half in bright fashion and on the back of a repeat set they threatened to grab a third but Cobbo pounced on an intercept and took off on a 90-metre run to the line.

Just as Broncos fans were starting to celebrate, Dearden came across in cover and pulled off a superb tackle to deny the try.

Another Drinkwater error shortly after undid Dearden’s heroics and the Broncos crossed through Tyson Smoothy out of dummy half to extend the lead back to 14 points.

With 10 minutes to play the Broncos put game to bed when Mam grubbered for himself and touched the ball down for his first try since his grand final hat-trick.

A great moment for veteran Corey Oates when he grabbed a late try off a Reynolds grubber to make the final score 38-12.