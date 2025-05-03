Ra claims victory in FSSRL girls U19

[Photo Credit: FNRL/ Facebook]

Ra High Roosters are the new champions of the Fiji Teachers Association Cup 2025 after defeating the Naitasiri Warriors 14-8 in the Girls Under-19 final this morning in Lautoka.

The Roosters showed great determination and teamwork throughout the match, holding off a strong fightback from the Warriors in the second half.

This victory marks a historic win for Ra High, as they claim the title for the first time in the competition’s history.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, MGM Dragons beat Marist Brothers High School 44-14 to clinch the U15 title in the boys division.

Ba Pro defeated Sigatoka Valley 14-04 in the U17 final.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.