President urges Fiji Bati to focus on task ahead

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere commended the Vodafone Fiji Bati team and officials for their dedication, acknowledging the challenges and sacrifices the players have made to represent Fiji.

This came as the team presented their iTatau to the President ahead of the Pacific Rugby League Bowl Championship, set to take place this weekend.

Ratu Wiliame reassured the players that despite their different upbringings, they share the same passion that has brought them to this point.

“Despite the obstacles, you have shown compassion and determination. The mental strength required for this journey ahead will have challenges, but I want to encourage all of you that such calling requires unity within the team.”

He reminded the players to focus on the task that is ahead and do their best.

The Bati will face the PNG Kumuls at 8.10pm on Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

They will meet Cook Islands next Saturday.

You can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.