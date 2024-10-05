Pacific Bowl to air LIVE on FBC Sports

Exciting news for rugby league fans in Fiji as the Pacific Cup and Bowl games will be broadcast LIVE and free on FBC Sports.

This highly anticipated tournament returns to Fiji after more than 20 years, reigniting local passion for rugby league.

Fiji Bati coach Wise Kativerata recalls that the last time such a competition took place in front of a home crowd was in 2001, when he was part of the squad alongside players like Wes Naiqama.

The Fiji Bati will face off against the PNG Kumuls on the 19th of this month at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, followed by a match against the Cook Islands on the 26th at the same venue.

This tournament promises to showcase high-intensity clashes as the Pacific nations battle for supremacy, with the Fiji Bati eager to capitalize on home advantage.

You can catch all the LIVE action on FBC Sports.