No Koroisau for Blues

Fiji Bati hooker Apisai Koroisau

Fiji Bati hooker Apisai Koroisau didn’t make the cut for the New South Wales Blues 20 member squad for Origin Two next week.

After the squad was released last night, many fans in Australia commented on the Blues official Facebook page asking why Koroisau was dropped.

Experienced hookers Koroisau and Damian Cook were not considered as Coach Michael Maguire opted for North Queensland Cowboys number nine, Reece Robson.

Maguire has made five changes for Game Two at the MCG in Melbourne next Wednesday.

Latrell Mitchell is back with Eels star Mitchell Moses along with Cameron Murray and debutants Dylan Edwards and Connor Watson come into the 17-strong line-up.