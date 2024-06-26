No fourth trial for Hayne

Jarryd Hayne [Source: BBC Sports]

Former Fiji Bati rep Jarryd Hayne will not face a fourth trial over allegations he sexually assaulted a woman in her home in 2018.

Hayne earlier this month had his convictions quashed on appeal and was released from prison after having been granted bail.

In May last year he was found guilty which was the third time he had been tried over the incident, and the second time he had been found guilty.

According to media reports in Australia, the New South Wales Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions said it had reached its determination after “having carefully considered the many competing factors” in relation to the public interest in the case.

Hayne represented the Bati at the 2008 and 2017 Rugby League World Cup.