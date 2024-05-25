Newcastle prove too strong for Silktails

The Fiji Airways Kaiviti Silktails once again fell short, losing 52-18 to the Newcastle Knights in round 12 of the Jersey Flegg Cup this afternoon.

Despite their valiant efforts, the Silktails struggled to counter their tough opponents.

Newcastle took a commanding 24-10 lead by halftime and returned even stronger after the break, not giving an inch to the struggling Silktails.

The Knights continued to extend their lead relentlessly until the final whistle.

The Silktails will next face the Canberra Raiders in round 13 of the competition next Saturday.