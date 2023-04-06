Nasau misses out on Round 4

2022 Player of the Year for the Kaiviti Silktails, Meli Nasau. [Source: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club]

Meli Nasau, the 2022 Player of the Year for the Kaiviti Silktails, has accepted an early guilty plea for a grade 1 shoulder charge.

Nasau will miss this Saturday’s Round 4 match against Mounties.

Wes Naiqama, Head Coach of the Silktails, is disappointed to lose Nasau, but on a positive note, Manoa Vilikesa will return from injury a week earlier than expected.

He claims that suspensions for shoulder charges and dangerous contact are becoming a problem for them this year, citing Isaiah Reuben’s three-match suspension from Round 1.

The players will need to improve in this area, and the team will work with NSWRL Referees boss Stuart Raper and Gavin Badger at training today to figure out where they are going wrong.

Manoa Vilikesa will be back early and has been flown to Australia because his injury was ahead of schedule which coincided with Meli’s suspension.

Meli Nasau will be available for the club’s next home game against the Hills Bills on April 15