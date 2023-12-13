Naiqama recruits locally to develop talent

[Source: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club/ Facebook]

Kaiviti Silktails head coach Wes Naiqama says he prefers to recruit and train players from the local scene instead of bringing in players from overseas.

Naiqama says that although it’s easy to bring in players from Australia or New Zealand, we also have talented local players who can be developed.

He believes this approach provides our people with opportunities and a platform to grow in the sport, which has been their goal from the beginning.

“Our criteria from day one was always to recruit locally and give these young men and women an opportunity…to offer them training and the resources and the coaching and all that part and play in a competition over there.”

Naiqama believes that with the current training squad, they will be in a better position in the next two years.

The squad is now in its third week of training and is awaiting confirmation of the competition they will join next season.