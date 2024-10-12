Mafoa's footy passion rooted in league and Fiji

Fiji Bati member Kylan Burns Mafoa.

Rugby league and Fiji are the two assets that Vodafone Fiji Bati squad member Kylan Burns Mafoa loves most.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Mafoa shares that growing up, rugby league was always a big dream to play and the game he first fell in love with as a child.

The Australian born and son of former flying Fijian 15’s captain Lailanie Burns says that his mom also has a huge impact on his love for the game and he is thrilled to be part of the 2024 Vodafone Fiji Bati team.

“So Footy was a very big part of my childhood growing up, and, you know, I’d be lying to say that it didn’t impact, because I was around it all the time, and, you know, seeing the way she prepped, the way that she loved the game, 100% had an influence, and it rubbed off on me growing up.”

Mafoa also shares that great icons Fijian players like Jarryd Hayne and Brett Stewart also inspired him at a young age based on their achievement, style and contribution in the Australian League at that time.

“I always thought I kind of connected with them, you know, the likes of, at that time when I was still a kid, Jarryd Hayne was, you know, breaking records and things like that. And being a manly boy, I’m, you know, born and raised in manly, guys like Brett Stewart; yeah, they were just massive icons to me growing up.”

He says spending time in villages around Vanua Levu these past few days was what he has been missing for quite a while, especially Fijian cultures, weather and traditions and simply connecting with the people and villagers.

Mafoa also has an advice to young boys who would love to play league in the future, and that is to set goals high, go out and give it your all, strive for what you need and with God willing, it will be achieved.

The team game preparation continues as the boys will be in camp from next week.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Fiji Bati will kick off their Pacific Championships campaign against the PNG Kumuls in Suva next Saturday and you can catch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.