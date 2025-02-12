MacMark, Silktails team up

[Photo: Supplied]

The Fiji Airways Kaiviti Silktails have signed a memorandum of understanding with MacMark Construction & Development, strengthening their partnership both on and off the field.

Under this agreement, MacMark will continue to employ Silktails players, providing them with valuable work experience while also upskilling them through Australian Trade Accredited Schools.

Additionally, MacMark will take the lead in constructing the team’s proposed training gym, a project funded by proceeds from the Silktails’ Golf Day in the Gold Coast.

Article continues after advertisement

This initiative not only supports the players’ athletic careers but also equips them with trade qualifications, ensuring they have career pathways beyond rugby league.

Click Here for Viti Plus Link