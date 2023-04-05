Lovokuru living his dream

Sirilo Lovokuro Junior [Source: Kaiviti Silktails/Facebook]

Kaiviti Silktails lock Sirilo Lovokuru Junior says growing up and trying to find a club that would accept him were difficult.

His passion for rugby began at a young age, and he looked up to his father, who was one of the first players in Fiji to compete in rugby 15s.

Lovokuru considers himself fortunate because he never imagined himself as a member of the Silktails.

The Taveuni teen couldn’t believe he was even being considered in the first place.

“I never dreamt I would come this far because I’ve never played in a big franchise before. But now I know i’m doing good so far with Rugby league. I’ve always dreamt that one day I will play overseas and I know I’m close to ticking that off the bucket list through the Ron Massey cup with the Kaiviti Silktails. My dream is to move forward with my preparation to one day play for an overseas NRL team.”

With the team set for round four of the Ron Massey Cup , Coach Wes Naiqama just wants the team to perform better.

Silktails take on the Mounties at Aubrey Keech Reserve this Saturday.