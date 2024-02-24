Knights hope for fans backing

[ Source : NRL.com ]

The Newcastle Knights hope the crowd will get behind them today.

Even though it’s an NRL pre-season home game for Melbourne Storm, former Fiji Bati reps, Daniel and Jacob Saifiti are confident they’ll have their own fans.

The Saifiti twins are looking forward to meeting their families from Vanua Levu and Naitasiri.

Daniel Saifiti says the Storm will be tough as usual.

‘It’s a good team, obviously, they’ve been a good team for a few years now, it’s going to be physical and hopefully, the crowd get around it, like I said they love their footy so hopefully they’re loud and excited for us’.

The Storm hosts Knights at Lautoka’s Churchill Park in Lautoka today at 2:45 pm.

In a curtain raiser, the Kaiviti Silktails play FNRL Academy at 12:30 pm.

Meanwhile in NRL pre-season games last night, the Cronulla Sharks beat the Canterbury Bulldogs 12-6, the Sydney Roosters thumped the Rabbitohs 46-10 and the Dolphins beat the Gold Coast Titans 26-14.