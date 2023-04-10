Knights fend off Warriors comeback

[Source: NRL]

The Newcastle Knights shrugged off a Warriors comeback to run in an impressive 34-24 victory in their NRL clash last night.

The Knights had a 22-6 lead after running in four first half tries but like last week in their win over Cronulla, the Warriors showed fight to deliver a scare for the Newcastle after the break.

The visitors got to within four points after tries to Adam Pompey and Edward Kosi reduced the deficit in the second half but a cheeky try to Kurt Mann from close range and a double to powerhouse winger Greg Marzhew got the Knights home.