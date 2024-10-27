Jillaroos march into Cup final after Kiwi Ferns shutout

[Source: Australian Jillaroos/Facebook]

Australia’s women’s rugby league side, the Jillaroos defeated New Zealand 14-nil in Christchurch this afternoon to punch their ticket to the Pacific Cup final on November 10.

Australia will take plenty of confidence into the decider after exacting revenge for a 12-6 loss in last year’s final.

A win for the Kiwi Ferns over the Kumuls in Port Moresby next week will give them another shot at the Jillaroos in the final.

Also next week in Auckland, the Fiji Bulikula play Fetu Samoa for a ticket to the Rugby League World Cup in 2026.