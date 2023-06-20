History favors Blues in Origin 2

[Source: The Roar]

Queensland will try to defy a poor Game Two record and wrap up this year’s State of Origin series in Brisbane tomorrow against New South Wales.

Coach Billy Slater today dismissed suggestions that they’re the favorites but the Maroons must overcome the fact they have struggled in recent years to win the second game of the series, last winning in 2017.

The Blues, on the other hand, have won nine of the past 12 Origin Two matches.

Article continues after advertisement

Slater says history is history and it’ll be what it’ll be but that’s not going to make them play any better or any worse, and it’s important they just push all that energy into playing well at home.

Meanwhile, Blues coach Brad Fittler knows that his side will also have to defy some history of their own if they are to claim a win at Suncorp Stadium to keep the series alive.

Speaking to NRL .com, Fittler says if we go through history, it just happens so often in game two, needing to win just becomes the desperation that can make a difference.

The Maroons host Blues at 10:05pm tomorrow and you can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.

[Source:nrl.com]