Crichton to leave Panthers in 2024

Stephen Crichton [Source: Fox Sports]

Premiership-winning centre Stephen Crichton will depart the Panthers at the end of the NRL 2023 season to pursue opportunities at a rival club.

Penrith confirmed this in a statement saying the club indicated they were notified by Crichton’s management that he will be seeking opportunities elsewhere in 2024.

The Panthers says contrary to media reports, the club made a substantial contract extension offer to Crichton last May and were disappointed the club could not reach an agreement at that point in time.

The Samoan international says he is fully committed to finishing the year strongly with the Panthers.

He says it was the hardest decision to make but he will ensure that he is sure that his friendships at the Panthers will continue.