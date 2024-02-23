Come out and watch says Saifiti

The Melbourne Storm and Newcastle Knights hope fans will turn up in numbers tomorrow to experience the atmosphere of an NRL match for the first time.

It may just be a pre-season game but there’s a lot at stake not only for the two sides but for Fiji.

Former Fiji Bati forward, New South Wales State of Origin prop and Knights star, Daniel Saifiti is urging fans not to miss this opportunity.

‘Yeah I know everyone back here loves their league especially rugby where they lead to, we’ve got Tui whom we played a couple of times in Melbourne, obviously me, Jacob and Ilaitia (Moceidreke) playing for Newcastle so we’ve got a few Fijian boys playing in this game so come out and watch’.

Melbourne Storm forward, Josh King, echoes the same sentiments.

‘Rugby league is alive and well in Fiji we can see that and there’s a couple of Fijian boys that’ll be playing this weekend, we got Tui obviously and some of the Fijian players from the Newcastle side, the Saifiti brothers, there’s plenty of quality talent coming from Fiji so yeah it’s an exciting prospect in Fiji’.

Tui Kamikamica, Ryan Papenhuyzen, Xavier Coates, Jahrome Hughes and Harry Grant will run out for Melbourne Storm.

The Knights are here with a star-studded team including electrifying talents such as Kalyn Ponga, Dane Gagai, Tyson Frizell, and Bradman Best.

The two sides will clash at Lautoka’s Churchill Park tomorrow at 2:45pm.

In a curtain raiser, the Kaiviti Silktails play FNRL Academy at 12:30pm.