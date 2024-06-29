Coach concerned over repeated mistakes

Kaiviti Silktails coach Timoci Duve has expressed concern over the team’s repeated mistakes in their Jersey Flegg Cup competition campaign.

Duve emphasized that these recurring errors need to be corrected if the team hopes to secure a win in the competition.

He adds that it is quite disappointing but he remains committed to helping the team improve and achieve better results.

Article continues after advertisement

“We’re only making mistakes after mistakes, we cannot get our completion sets right. We have to try and follow our game plan and processes and try to get much complete sets as possible.”

Duve says they have identified weaknesses and have noted a drop in performance compared to previous weeks.

The Silktails will take on the Manly Sea Eagles at 2pm this afternoon.

You can watch the game LIVE on FBC 2.