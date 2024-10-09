Burnes son makes Bati squad

Former Fijiana 15s captain Lailanie Burnes and son, Kylan Mafoa [Source: Sea Eagles]

Former Fijiana 15s captain Lailanie Burnes’ son, Kylan Mafoa, is part of the Fiji Bati squad for the Pacific Bowl Championship.

The hardworking Manly Jersey Flegg prop has been rewarded for his strong performances with the Sea Eagles this season, where he also made an appearance in the New South Wales Cup.

Earlier this year, Mafoa traveled to Fiji with Manly’s Jersey Flegg side to face the Kaiviti Silktails.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji Bati will kick off their Pacific Championships campaign against the PNG Kumuls in Suva next Saturday and you can catch it live on FBC Sports.